UW Health resumes plan for $348M clinic in Madison

After being paused last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison, Wis.-based UW Health will resume its plan to build a $348 million specialty clinic in Madison, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Design work on the six-story clinic is expected to start in July, and construction is slated to begin in March 2022. The American Center clinic will span about 350,000 square feet and offer cardiology, dermatology, oncology and ophthalmology services. It will be UW Health's third specialty care hub in Madison, according to the report.



"Between our operational margin recovery and the return of the equity markets, we're in a position now that we can move forward," UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan, MD, told the State Journal. "But anything we say about the east campus could be delayed if we feel we have to have all hands on deck for the pandemic."

