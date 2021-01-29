6 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. Piedmont to build 100-bed South Carolina hospital, ending yearslong legal battle

Rock Hill, S.C.-based Piedmont Medical Center plans to break ground on its 100-bed hospital in South Carolina this spring, ending a 15-year battle among health systems competing to expand there.

2. Ochsner LSU Health, Oceans Healthcare open behavioral health hospital

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.) and Plano, Texas-based Oceans Healthcare opened a behavioral health hospital in Louisiana.

3. UC Irvine gets OK to build $1B hospital campus

University of California Irvine plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.

4. CoxHealth opens Missouri hospital

Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth opened its new hospital in Monett, Mo., Jan. 22.

5. Orlando Health to open $145M hospital this month

Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to open its six-story, $145 million hospital in Horizon West, Fla., Jan. 30.

6. AdventHealth plans 100-bed hospital in Florida

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to build a $100 million, 100-bed hospital in Palm Coast, Fla.

