UC Irvine gets OK to build $1B hospital campus

University of California Irvine plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.

The University of California Board of Regents granted approval of the project, the organization said Jan. 21.

The new hospital will be home to children's health specialties, a 24-hour emergency department, wellness programs, clinical research and acute care. The hospital will also focus on clinical programs such as oncology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and digestive health.

The facility will join the UCI Health Center for Advanced Care, a $221 million facility slated to break ground this year, to form the UCI Medical Center Irvine Newport.

"With today’s approval by the regents, UCI takes a giant leap toward fulfilling the visionary expansion of our campus and enhancing service to the community," said Chancellor Howard Gillman, PhD.

UC Irvine expects to complete the advanced care facility late next year, the ambulatory care center in 2023, and the hospital in 2025.

