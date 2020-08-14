UC Irvine Health to build $221M advanced care facility
University of California Irvine Health plans to build a $221 million facility for advanced care, which will house children's health, adult specialty care and urgent care services in Irvine.
Building of the 168,000-square-foot UCI Health Center for Advanced Care is slated to start in 2021 and wrap up in late 2022.
The facility aims to be a one-stop outpatient care facility for adults and children.
The facility's center for child health will provide pediatric outpatient services and become the new home for UC-Irvine's center for autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. It also will offer primary and specialty care services, laboratory, radiology and imaging services and urgent care for adults.
More articles on capital projects:
10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions
Kindred, Dignity partner to build, operate another Arizona rehab hospital
Marshfield Clinic opens Wisconsin hospital after 3-month delay
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.