UC Irvine Health to build $221M advanced care facility

University of California Irvine Health plans to build a $221 million facility for advanced care, which will house children's health, adult specialty care and urgent care services in Irvine.

Building of the 168,000-square-foot UCI Health Center for Advanced Care is slated to start in 2021 and wrap up in late 2022.

The facility aims to be a one-stop outpatient care facility for adults and children.

The facility's center for child health will provide pediatric outpatient services and become the new home for UC-Irvine's center for autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. It also will offer primary and specialty care services, laboratory, radiology and imaging services and urgent care for adults.

