Marshfield Clinic opens Wisconsin hospital after 3-month delay

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System opened its hospital in Minocqua, Wis., last week.

The new hospital was initially slated to open April 20, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to WXPR.

The new hospital, Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua, has private patient rooms, an emergency department and a surgery center.

It also offers imaging, lab and pharmacy services.

"We are both pleased and proud to present Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua to the people of the Northwoods and to all of our communities," said Bill Melms, MD, CMO of Marshfield Clinic Health System "This hospital will be the cornerstone for expert and compassionate health care in this region, both now and for many generations to follow."

More articles on capital projects:

11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

AdventHealth, Orlando Health open facilities in same Florida county

NYC Health + Hospitals to invest $142M in COVID-19 care centers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.