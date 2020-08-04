10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Ten hospitals or health systems announced, advanced or completed construction projects or expansions since July 17:

1. Kindred, Dignity partner to build, operate another Arizona rehab hospital

Dignity Health Arizona and Kindred Healthcare have entered into a joint venture to build and operate an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Phoenix area.

2. Marshfield Clinic opens Wisconsin hospital after 3-month delay

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System opened its hospital in Minocqua, Wis., last week.

3. NewYork-Presbyterian opens hospital for women and newborns

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian opened its hospital for women and newborns Aug. 2.

4. Nevada hospital begins construction of $150M patient tower

Henderson (Nev.) Hospital has started building a $150 million, six-story patient tower.

5. AdventHealth, Orlando Health open facilities in same Florida county

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Orlando (Fla.) Health have opened new hospital buildings in central Florida's Osceola County.

6. NYC Health + Hospitals to invest $142M in COVID-19 care centers

NYC Health + Hospitals said it plans to invest $142 million to build three COVID-19 Centers of Excellence in New York City.

7. BayCare to open Florida hospital tower early amid COVID-19 surge

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare plans to open beds in its new patient tower about one month early amid a coronavirus case surge in the state.

8. Ascension St. Vincent plans $115M hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent plans to build a $115 million hospital in Florida's St. Johns County.

9. Atrium plans to open new Charlotte hospital in 2022

Atrium Health plans to open its 150,000-square-foot hospital in Charlotte, N.C., by 2022.

10. Dartmouth-Hitchcock breaks ground on 5-story pavilion

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center broke ground July 22 on a five-story patient pavilion.

More articles on capital projects:

9 health systems opening new hospitals

Tropical storm rips Pennsylvania hospital

Ascension St. Vincent's buys 33 acres for Florida hospital





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.