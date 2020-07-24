Ascension St. Vincent plans $115M hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent plans to build a $115 million hospital in Florida's St. Johns County, according to The Jacksonville Daily Record.

The 150,000-square-foot facility will house 56 beds, eight of which will be dedicated to intensive care. The facility will offer a wide range of services, including emergency, orthopedic, cardiovascular and imaging.

Construction is slated to begin this fall and wrap up in 2022.



"Our significant investment in this wonderful community is rooted in our desire to continue creating new options for St. Johns County residents to get the care they need, with the highest quality and compassion available, right here at home, right when they need us," Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast President and CEO Tom VanOsdol told the Daily Record.

