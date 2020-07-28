Ascension St. Vincent's buys 33 acres for Florida hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's purchased a parcel of land in Florida's St. Johns County for nearly $18 million, according to The Jacksonville Daily Record.

The health system bought more than 33 acres of land on July 23 and said it plans to use it for a new hospital.

The $115 million, 150,000-square-foot hospital will have 56 beds and is slated for completion in 2022.

More articles on capital projects:

11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Dartmouth-Hitchcock breaks ground on 5-story pavilion

Northwell plans $460M expansion of Southside Hospital



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.