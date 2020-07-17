11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Eleven hospitals or health systems announced, advanced or completed construction projects or expansions since July 1:

1. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital opens tower 17 days early

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital opened its Marcus Tower 17 days ahead of schedule.

2. Northwell plans $460M expansion of Southside Hospital

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health plans to invest $460 million into an expansion of its Southside Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y.

3. Ochsner LSU Shreveport partners with Oceans Healthcare to open behavioral health facility

Ochsner LSU Shreveport (La.) and Plano, Texas-based Oceans Healthcare announced July 15 that they are partnering to open a new behavioral health facility in Shreveport.

4. UHS plans 40-acre campus, hospital in Nevada

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Service plans to develop a 40-acre healthcare campus in Henderson, Nev.

5. Encompass Health buys land for rehab hospital in Florida

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health purchased a plot of land in St. Augustine, Fla., to build a new hospital, the company announced July 10.

6. UC Davis Health to consolidate administrative services in 1 building

UC Davis Health is working to consolidate its administrative services into a renovated building in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

7. Bon Secours seeks to triple bed count at Virginia hospital

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health is seeking approval to add 67,000 square feet and triple the bed count at its hospital in Suffolk, Va.

8. MultiCare to build $300M children's hospital

MultiCare Health System, an eight-hospital system based in Tacoma, Wash., will begin construction next year of a children's hospital.

9. HCA invests $500M in Tennessee hospital expansion

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has invested $500 million into upgrading and expanding TriStar Medical Center in Nashville.

10. WVU Medicine opens small hospital in West Virginia

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Medicine has opened a 10-bed inpatient unit and an emergency department at the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

11. Tower Health to open 3 more urgent care locations

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health plans to open three more urgent care locations in Pennsylvania this summer.

More articles on capital projects:

Encompass Health buys land for rehab hospital in Florida

UC Davis Health to consolidate administrative services in 1 building

Bon Secours seeks to triple bed count at Virginia hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.