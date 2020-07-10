UC Davis Health to consolidate administrative services in 1 building

UC Davis Health is working to consolidate its administrative services into a renovated building in Rancho Cordova, Calif., according to The Sacramento Business Journal.

When the renovation on the 194,000-square-foot building is complete, about 1,000 employees will work there. The building will house executive leaders and finance, human resources, revenue and information technology departments.

Stantec, the design firm working on the project, said the space is big enough to house the university’s current team and has space for future growth.

The academic health system is also setting up a call center across the street from the administrative offices.

The budget for the project is $45 million to $50 million.

More articles on capital projects:

7 hospitals buying land for expansions

Tower Health to open 3 more urgent care locations

New York City hospital expansion delayed by COVID-19



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.