New York City hospital expansion delayed by COVID-19

A project to add more space to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The $43 million expansion and renovation project called for adding a floor to the emergency department and adding patient bays and trauma treatment areas to one of the city's busiest hospitals.

The project was slated to start in the spring, but it has been pushed back about a year because of the pandemic. The project now will start early or in the middle of next year, according to the report.

"Given the challenges that COVID-19 posed and continues to pose, we have taken this opportunity to reexamine the two major construction efforts at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst," hospital spokesman Chris Millertold the Journal. "COVID has set us back a year, but it has given us the opportunity to think and plan what these spaces would look like in a post-COVID world."

New York City's Elmhurst hospital soon will open its COVID Center of Excellence to provide outpatient services to people recovering from the illness, Mr. Miller said.



Read the full report here.

More articles on capital:

Baltimore hospital to tweak design of $108M expansion due to COVID-19

West Coast University to move healthcare campus from Dallas

Beaumont to reduce bed count at Wayne hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.