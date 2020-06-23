Beaumont to reduce bed count at Wayne hospital

Beaumont Health plans to reduce the number of licensed beds at its hospital in Wayne, Mich., by 86, the Southfield, Mich.-based health system said June 23.

Beaumont Hospital-Wayne, which has 185 licensed inpatient beds, said it will reduce the count to 99 beds to better match patient demand.

The system said it will move 20 of the beds to its hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., and 10 to its facility in Troy, Mich.

"Having fewer licensed beds will help improve the financial stability of the hospital and allow for a larger number of patients to have private rooms," Beaumont said in a news release.

The cut in licensed beds comes after the health system temporarily closed Beaumont Hospital-Wayne April 15 in "preparation for a second surge that could occur after the stay-at-home restrictions end."

The health system started reopening the facility in phases on May 5. The first phase included reopening its emergency room, obstetrics units, inpatient medical surgical beds and support services such as pharmacy, laboratory and food services. Beaumont said June 23 that all services at the hospital have been reopened.

