Beaumont to reopen Wayne hospital in phases

Beaumont Health plans to reopen its hospital in Wayne, Mich., in several phases, the Southfield, Mich.-based health system said last week.

The health system said it temporarily closed Beaumont Hospital-Wayne April 15 in "preparation for a second surge that could occur after the stay-at-home restrictions end."

Now, the health system will reopen the facility in phases. It will treat both COVID-19 and patients without the disease.

The first phase includes reopening its emergency room, obstetrics units, inpatient medical surgical beds and support services such as pharmacy, laboratory and food services. Some outpatient surgical and diagnostic services also will be offered.



Phase two of the reopening will include adding more inpatient and critical care capacity.

Beaumont warned that plans may be subject to change given the uncertainties of the pandemic.

More articles on patient flow:

Pennsylvania hospital to cease inpatient care

14 hospital leaders on the toughest thing about resuming elective surgeries

Outpatient visits down 60% because of COVID-19, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.