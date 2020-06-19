10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Ten hospitals or health systems announced, started, advanced or completed construction projects in the last month:

1. Baltimore hospital to tweak design of $108M expansion due to COVID-19

Greater Baltimore Medical Center will forge ahead with a $108 million expansion, but said there will be design changes due to lessons from the COVID-19 crisis.

2. Indiana hospital to open $125M replacement facility Oct. 24

La Porte (Ind.) Hospital plans to open its $125 million replacement facility to patients Oct. 24.

3. Moffitt Cancer Center's $400M hospital construction to start in July

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center will begin construction on its 10-story, $400 million hospital in July.

4. WVU Medicine to open 10-bed hospital by end of June

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Medicine will open a 10-bed hospital with an emergency department at the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center by the end of the month.

5. UPMC to build tech operations center in Ireland to support international expansion

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will build a technology operations center in Kilkenny, Ireland, to help support the system's overseas expansion.

6. Summa Health plans $100M in new construction

Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health plans to invest more than $100 million to build a behavioral health center and expand its network of urgent care and outpatient clinics.

7. City of Hope buys site for $1B cancer hospital, research center

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has purchased a 190,000-square-foot building and 11 acres of land as part of a $1 billion investment in a new hospital and cancer research center in Irvine, Calif.

8. Ascension Wisconsin to set up microhospital in Waukesha

Ascension Wisconsin will establish a micohospital in a 32,000-square-foot building in Waukesha, Wis.

9. Inova to build hospital in Virginia

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System plans to build a new hospital in Springfield, Va.

10. West Virginia town to get 2 new hospitals

West Virginia University Health System and Mon Health System have both received a certificate of need from the state to build new hospitals in Fairmont, W.Va.

