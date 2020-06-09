Summa Health plans $100M in new construction

Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health plans to invest more than $100 million to build a behavioral health center and expand its network of urgent care and outpatient clinics, according to the Beacon Journal.

Summa plans to build three urgent care facilities, as well as a standalone $22 million outpatient center with physician offices, testing and radiology. The urgent care facilities will be built in Tallmadge and Rootstown, Ohio.

Ben Sutton, Summa Health's chief strategy officer, told the Beacon Journal that Summa is looking to expand its urgent care network because it only has locations in two Ohio cities, Fairlawn and Green.

In addition to expanding outpatient services, it is working to transform a vacant building into a 60-bed inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facility, expected to be completed in 2022. When it is complete, Summa will move its behavioral health services out of Akron-based St. Thomas Hospital.

Read the full report here.

More articles on capital:

West Virginia town to get 2 new hospitals

Ascension Wisconsin to set up microhospital in Waukesha

HCA halts plan for freestanding ER in Virginia

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.