West Virginia town to get 2 new hospitals

West Virginia University Health System and Mon Health System have both received a certificate of need from the state to build new hospitals in Fairmont, W.Va.

Morgantown-based WVU Health System received a CON approval to build a 25-bed hospital. The new hospital, called Fairmont Gateway Medical Center, is projected to open in mid-2022. The health system also received approval to open an emergency department and 10 inpatient beds at the existing Fairmont Regional Medical Center, which closed in March.

Mon Health System, also based in Morgantown, received CON approval to build a new hospital in Fairmont with 10 inpatient beds. The new hospital, called Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, is expected to be a 19,000-square-foot facility.

