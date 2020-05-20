Texas Children's to build $450M hospital in Austin

Texas Children's Hospital plans to build a $450 million freestanding women and children's hospital in Austin, Texas, the organization said May 20.

The 360,000-square-foot hospital, slated to open in 2023, will house 48 beds, several operating rooms, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, and a sleep center. It will also offer specialty care services as well as labor and delivery services.



The expansion also includes adding 1,200 parking spaces to the property.

Texas Children's, based in Houston, opened its first health location in Austin in 2018. The new hospital will expand its presence in the city. Currently, Texas Children's has 84 employees and 25 physicians in Austin. Construction of the new hospital will bring about 400 new jobs to Austin.

"Our promise to Austin remains strong — to deliver specialized care closer to you through our multiple locations across the city so children and women can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time," said Michelle Riley-Brown, executive vice president at Texas Children's.

