Henry Ford Macomb Hospital plans $250M expansion

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich., is planning a $250 million expansion, according to the Macomb Daily.

The hospital plans to build a 225,000-square-foot, five-story tower with 160 private patient rooms. It would be connected to the hospital's existing tower.

The expansion also calls for a 11,600-square-foot expansion of the hospital's powerhouse, building more parking and other renovations of the existing building.

The plan needs the approval of the Clinton Township Planning Commission.

"This long-term investment will allow us to provide our patients and their families with the comfort, safety and healing environment of all private rooms," Barbara Rossman, president and CEO of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, told the Macomb Daily.



Ms. Rossman also said that the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the construction timeline and overall cost of the expansion.

More articles on capital:

Medical City seeks 2-building expansion of Texas campus

Dell Children's to invest $700M in new hospital, expansion

Pandemic revives calls to delay California hospital earthquake standards

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.