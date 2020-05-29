Ascension Wisconsin to set up microhospital in Waukesha

Ascension Wisconsin will establish a micohospital in a 32,000-square-foot building in Waukesha, Wis., according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The hospital will be on the site of a former shopping center. It will have eight emergency beds and eight inpatient beds and offer X-ray and CT scan services.

Ascension Wisconsin said it would reserve the second floor of the building for medical offices.

The plan for the new microhospital was approved by the Waukesha Plan Commission this week, according to Greater Milwaukee News & Events.

Ascension Wisconsin is the Glendale, Wis.- based branch of Ascension, a St. Louis-based Catholic hospital system that is one of the nation's largest.

More articles on capital:

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital plans $250M expansion

Texas Children's to build $450M hospital in Austin

Tampa General joint venture to build freestanding rehab hospital in Florida

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.