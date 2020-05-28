HCA halts plan for freestanding ER in Virginia

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has withdrawn a rezoning application to build an 11,000-square-foot freestanding emergency room in Henrico County, Va., according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

HCA withdrew the application about a month after the Henrico Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning request. If built, the facility would have been HCA's fifth freestanding ER in the Richmond, Va., area, according to the report.

HCA didn't offer a reason for why the application was withdrawn. A company spokesperson declined to provide additional information about the project to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

HCA, which operates 186 hospitals across the U.S., ended the first quarter of this year with net income of $581 million on revenues of $12.9 billion. A year earlier, the company recorded net income of $1.04 billion on revenues of $12.5 billion.



