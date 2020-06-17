Moffitt Cancer Center's $400M hospital construction to start in July

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center will begin construction on its 10-story, $400 million hospital in July, according to The Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The new 498,000-square-foot inpatient hospital, slated to open in summer 2023, will be across from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center in Tampa, Fla.

The first phase of construction calls for building 128 inpatient beds, 19 operating rooms, 72 perioperative rooms and research space. The hospital will have the ability to expand to 400 beds if needed.

The hospital will also have a three-story parking garage and bridge connecting it to Moffitt's outpatient center.

