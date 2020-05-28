Inova to build hospital in Virginia

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System plans to build a new hospital in Springfield, Va., the organization announced this week.

The hospital will sit on a recently acquired plot of land next to Inova's HealthPlex — Franconia/Springfield.



Innova said that COVID-19 has affected it financially, but it is still committed to expanding access to healthcare in the communities it serves.

"We are working to balance the current needs and challenges of the pandemic with Inova’s commitment and ability to serve our communities for decades to come," said Innova President and CEO J. Stephen Jones, MD.

Innova said it is still working out the details of the hospital, including bed count and size.

