Indiana hospital to open $125M replacement facility Oct. 24

La Porte (Ind.) Hospital plans to open its $125 million replacement facility to patients Oct. 24.

Construction of the hospital is expected to end in September, allowing it to complete staff training and transfer patients the next month.



The new facility will have 88 beds.

"The benefit is to the patients," said La Porte Hospital CEO Ashley Dickinson. "Patients will enjoy the advantages of the new hospital a bit earlier than expected."

La Porte also plans to build a medical office building that will be attached to the new facility. Construction of the office building is slated to start in July, and offices are expected to open in the third quarter of 2021.

