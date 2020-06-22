West Coast University to move healthcare campus from Dallas

West Coast University, is a private college focused on healthcare specialties, plans to move its Texas campus out of Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The university will move its Texas-based nursing and healthcare school to a three-story building in Richardson, Texas.

West Coast University will renovate the vacant building into a healthcare campus that could have more than 1,000 students.

Remodeling of the 136,000-square-foot building is expected to start in August and end next January.

West Coast University has been in Dallas since 2012. The university has locations across Southern California and one in Miami.

