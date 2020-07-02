7 hospitals buying land for expansions

Below are seven hospitals or health systems that purchased or announced plans to buy land for expansions since Jan. 1, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Broward Health buys land in Florida for $14M

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has purchased 7 acres of land in Parkland, Fla., and is exploring its expansion options.

2. AdventHealth buys 22 acres of land for hospital, offices

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has purchased 22 acres of land in South Hillsborough County for a new hospital and medical offices. In early January, the health system also purchased 103 acres for a future expansion in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

3. City of Hope buys site for $1B cancer hospital, research center

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has purchased a 190,000-square-foot building and 11 acres of land as part of a $1 billion investment in a new hospital and cancer research center in Irvine, Calif.

4. Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center to buy more land for expansion

Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center planned in February 2020 to buy a 2.5-acre site in Columbus, Ohio, to support an expansion.

5. MUSC to buy 87 acres for hospital near North Carolina border

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston purchased 87 acres of land near the North Carolina border to build a hospital.

6. Montana health system buys 100 acres

Livingston (Mont.) HealthCare purchased 100 acres of land next to its campus.

7. Orlando Health buys 80 acres for medical campus

Orlando (Fla.) Health bought 80 acres of land in Lakeland, Fla., to build a medical campus with a 360-bed hospital.

More articles on capital:

Baltimore hospital to tweak design of $108M expansion due to COVID-19

West Coast University to move healthcare campus from Dallas

Beaumont to reduce bed count at Wayne hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.