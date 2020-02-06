Montana health system buys 100 acres

Livingston (Mont.) HealthCare has purchased 100 acres of land next to its campus, according to the Livingston Enterprise.

The Montana-based system acquired the property from the Ted and Georgeanne Watson family for an undisclosed sum.

The hospital will pay for the land over the next five years.

Livingston HealthCare officials said they will seek community input on how the land should be developed. Officials said the land could be used to expand its medical presence or provide much-needed housing in the area to help recruit and retain staff.

"We are so grateful to the Watson family for their continued relationship with us which, in this case, gives us this strategic opportunity to be involved in the planning for Livingston’s growth and development," Deb Anczak, Livingston HealthCare's CEO, told the publication.

