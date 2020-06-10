AdventHealth buys 22 acres of land for hospital, offices

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has purchased 22 acres of land in South Hillsborough County for a new hospital and medical offices, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The health system plans to build a 360,000-square-foot hospital and a 100,000-square-foot facility for medical offices on the land. Plans also call for parking for both facilities.



A construction time frame and the total cost have not been disclosed, according to the report.

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare also has a hospital in South Hillsborough County, the 114-bed Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview, Fla.

