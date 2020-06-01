Hospital M&A update: 9 recent deals

Nine transactions involving hospitals and health systems announced, finalized or advanced since May 1:

1. West Virginia system joins Allegheny Health's network, GPO

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System has joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's clinically integrated network and group purchasing organization.

2. Flagler Health, UF Health sign letter of intent to collaborate on health campus

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ has signed a letter of intent with Gainesville-based University of Florida Health to collaborate on a comprehensive health campus in Florida.

3. St. Joseph Hospital sells California facility to private equity firm

St. Joseph Hospital Orange (Calif.) has sold one of its medical office buildings to IRA Capital, a California-based private equity firm.

4. Investment group buys Ohio hospital

A real estate investment fund has acquired East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry and plans to reopen the facility later this year.

5. Hudson Regional deal throws wrench in other CarePoint hospital talks

Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, N.J., has reached an agreement with a land owner to acquire and operate two New Jersey hospitals owned by CarePoint Health. The agreement undercuts negotiations that already were underway between CarePoint and other prospective buyers.

6. Baptist Health speeds up $361M deal for 9th hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health's acquisition of Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown, Ky., will be finalized by Sept. 1, about three months earlier than previously expected.

7. Minnesota hospital joins HealthPartners, gets new name

After announcing plans to partner last December, Olivia, Minn.-based RC Hospital & Clinics has officially joined Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

8. California hospital joins Adventist Health

Fort Bragg, Calif.-based Mendocino Coast District Hospital has joined Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.



9. HCA acquires 2 Florida hospitals

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has acquired two Florida hospitals from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

