Investment group buys Ohio hospital

A real estate investment fund has acquired East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry and plans to reopen the facility later this year, according to The Intelligencer.

Irvine, Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare Services closed 140-bed East Ohio Regional in September, a few weeks after shutting down Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, W.Va.

Few details have been released by East Ohio Hospital LLC, the group that acquired East Ohio Regional. A lawyer involved in the transaction said more announcements will be made in coming weeks.

The real estate investment fund intends to reopen East Ohio Regional as a medical facility, which will be its second hospital in Ohio.

The group has "successfully owned and operated a 110-bed facility outside of Dayton, Ohio, for nearly a decade," a lawyer involved in the transaction told The Intelligencer.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Baptist Health speeds up $361M deal for 9th hospital

For-profit hospital M&A update: 12 deals involving CHS, HCA and Quorum

Hoag sues to end Providence affiliation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.