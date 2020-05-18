Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Investment group buys Ohio hospital

A real estate investment fund has acquired East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry and plans to reopen the facility later this year, according to The Intelligencer

Irvine, Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare Services closed 140-bed East Ohio Regional in September, a few weeks after shutting down Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, W.Va.

Few details have been released by East Ohio Hospital LLC, the group that acquired East Ohio Regional. A lawyer involved in the transaction said more announcements will be made in coming weeks. 

The real estate investment fund intends to reopen East Ohio Regional as a medical facility, which will be its second hospital in Ohio. 

The group has "successfully owned and operated a 110-bed facility outside of Dayton, Ohio, for nearly a decade," a lawyer involved in the transaction told The Intelligencer

