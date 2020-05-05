Hoag sues to end Providence affiliation

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, a two-hospital network based in Newport Beach, Calif., is trying to sever its ties to Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Hoag announced May 4 that it has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to dissolve its affiliation with Providence. Hoag said it filed the lawsuit after a year of attempted negotiations.

"Hoag must be able to keep local resources and decision making in Orange County to address all the health needs of community members for years to come," Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag, said. "The current structure of our relationship with Providence, we believe, is not in the best interest of our patients, the community, our physicians and team members."

The link up dates back to 2012 when Hoag entered into an affiliation agreement with Irvine, Calif.-based St. Joseph Health, which has since been acquired by Providence, a 51-hospital system.

"Under the existing affiliation, Hoag's mission and legacy are at risk of being diluted within a large national hospital system," Mr. Braithwaite said. "We must be able to maintain Hoag's unique character and role as Orange County's most trusted health care network, as well as keep local control of community assets."

Regarding Hoag's lawsuit, officials from Providence released the following statement to The Orange County Register:

"Now, at a time when all hospitals and health systems are battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoag leaders took legal action to sever its relationship with Providence for reasons that remain unclear," said the statement from Providence. "Our relationship has been strong since 2012. The Hoag leaders' so-called 'realignment' plan would negatively impact patient care, diminish resources and medical expertise available to Orange County."

