HCA acquires 2 Florida hospitals

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has acquired two Florida hospitals from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

CHS entered into definitive agreements in late January to sell 49-bed Shands Starke (Fla.) Regional Medical Center and 25-bed Shands Live Oak (Fla.) Regional Medical Center to HCA. Under the agreements, CHS ended inpatient and non-emergency services at the two hospitals before the deal closed on May 1.

HCA is operating the two facilities as off-campus emergency departments of Lake City (Fla.) Medical Center and North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville.

"Our commitment to the purchase and operation of Starke ER and Suwannee ER ensures that there will be no lapse in emergency care for the families and individuals who rely on these critical 24/7 emergency services," North Florida Regional CEO Eric Lawson said in a statement to the Suwannee Democrat. "We are also grateful to add so many exceptional caregivers to our HCA Healthcare team who are excited to continue to serve this community with pride and compassion."



