West Virginia system joins Allegheny Health's network, GPO

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System has joined Allegheny Health Network's clinically integrated network and group purchasing organization.

The West Virginia system has joined Physician Partners of Western PA, a physician-led integrated network that coordinates care for nearly 25 million patients.

With joining the network, Mon Health gains access to clinical analytics and predictive modeling as well as an opportunity to join alternative payment models. The goal is to enhance care outcomes and experience for patients.

Mon Health also is joining Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health's group purchasing organization, which will help it secure better pricing and sourcing for medical supplies. Allegheny Health's GPO has more than 90 hospital members.

"We are honored to call AHN a partner in providing higher level services to our patients. We are excited to collaborate in the CIN and GPO to improve outcomes and reduce costs for our patients," said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health.

