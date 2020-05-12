Flagler Health, UF Health sign letter of intent to collaborate on health campus

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ has signed a letter of intent with Gainsville-based University of Florida Health to collaborate on a comprehensive health campus in Florida.

If a final deal is reached, the healthcare campus would be built on a 40-acre parcel of land in St. Johns, Fla., which was bought last year by Flagler. The land is known as Flagler's Durbin Park Campus.

With the letter of intent, which is nonbinding, the two organizations will explore options for the healthcare campus. The options being considered include building hospital facilities and ambulatory surgery centers, as well as establishing space for medical residency programs or other educational programs.

Flagler Health+ already plans to build its health village on the parcel, but is now looking to expand its health campus with UF Health. Flagler expects to break ground on the health village this fall.

"Collaboration is an important part of our strategy at Flagler Health+, as we look to create individualized experiences and customized service offerings for the distinctly unique communities we serve today, and those we will serve in the future," said Flagler Health+ President & CEO Jason Barrett.

"We are looking forward to continuing discussions with Flagler Health+ to establish shared goals on behalf of residents of the region," said David Nelson, MD, president of UF Health.

