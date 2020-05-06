California hospital joins Adventist Health

Fort Bragg, Calif.-based Mendocino Coast District Hospital has joined Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, according to the Fort Bragg Advocate News.

Under the deal, the district hospital was renamed Adventist Health Mendocino Coast.

The hospital had been publicly run since 1971. It joined Adventist's network May 4.

"We're excited to join Adventist Health and its broad network of hospitals and clinics. Their commitment to improving access to care in rural communities and reputation for providing exceptional care makes them a perfect partner for our community," said Mendocino Coast interim CEO Wayne Allen. "Becoming part of Adventist Health’s system will allow for delivery of more coordinated care throughout all of Mendocino County."

