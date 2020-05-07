Minnesota hospital joins HealthPartners, gets new name

After announcing plans to partner last December, Olivia, Minn.-based RC Hospital & Clinics has officially joined Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

Under the agreement, the hospital was renamed HealthPartners Olivia Hospital & Clinic. It consists of a 16-bed critical access hospital and three outpatient clinics.

"The affiliation means that as we move forward, our patients and communities will have an expanded team of caregivers alongside the same dedicated employees and clinicians they’ve come to know and trust,” said HealthPartners Olivia Hospital & Clinic President Nathan Blad. "Today, we officially align our like cultures to deliver the best care, close to home."

