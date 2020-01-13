AdventHealth buys 103 acres in Florida

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has purchased nearly 103 acres of land for future expansion in New Smyrna Beach (Fla.), according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

AdventHealth bought the land for $16.5 million. The parcel is directly across from AdventHealth's New Smyrna Beach (Fla.) Medical Plaza.

"Southeast Volusia County is a rapidly growing community, and while we have no immediate plans for this land, we anticipate adding a mix of healthcare services to this location within the coming years," AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach CEO Dennis Hernandez, told the publication.

