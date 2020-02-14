MUSC to buy 87 acres for hospital near North Carolina border

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston is purchasing 87 acres of land near the North Carolina border to build a hospital, according to The Post and Courier.

MUSC will buy the acres in Indian Land, S.C., for $10 million. The land, which is part of the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, is located along the North Carolina and South Carolina state line, according to the report.

The purchase comes about a year after the health system bought the nearby 211-bed Lancaster (S.C.) Medical Center.

MUSC CEO Patrick Cawley, MD, said the new facility will be in the northern part of Lancaster County, to serve a broader population, according to the report.

The health system's board approved the purchase Feb. 13.

