Kentucky system to join Deaconess Health in July

In an effort to remain afloat, Henderson, Ky.-based Methodist Health will join Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind., on July 1.

Methodist Health said the move will help it improve its finances. The health system has lost $8 million this fiscal year, according to a news release.

"Methodist Health has been unable to turn around our financial situation, and expenses have exceeded revenues. While this situation is not unique — as many small hospitals are struggling — it is also not sustainable," said Linda White, Methodist Health CEO.

The boards of both health systems signed the agreement early Feb. 11, and employees were notified shortly after.

Methodist Health's two hospitals and outpatient facilities will become part of Deaconess Health System.

Read the full news release here.

