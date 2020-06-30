Broward Health buys land in Florida for $14M

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has purchased 7 acres of land in Parkland, Fla., and is exploring its expansion options, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

The health system bought the land for $14.5 million.

While no development plans have been approved, the health system said it is looking into opportunities to expand ancillary services into Parkland.

Broward Health already has a hospital in the neighboring Coral Springs neighborhood.

"We continuously seek opportunities to expand our services in the communities we care for," Broward Health President and CEO Gino Santorio told the Business Journal. "Further development in Parkland allows us to add ancillary offerings that complement the acute care services of Broward Health Coral Springs. We look forward to extending a full continuum of care to Parkland and the surrounding communities."

