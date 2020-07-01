WVU Medicine opens small hospital in West Virginia

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Medicine has opened a 10-bed inpatient unit and an emergency department at the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center, according to WVNews.

The opening comes just over three months after Fairmont Regional closed. Irving, Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare, which owned Fairmont Regional, said in late February that it would close the West Virginia hospital within 60 days because it was unable to find a buyer.

But Albert Wright Jr., CEO and president of WVU Medicine, said in March he had worked out a deal with the governor to keep portions of Fairmont Regional open while WVU Medicine builds a 100-bed hospital in Fairmont.



The reopened facility will remain open in the community until WVU Medicine's new hospital opens.

