Virginia system opens 5th hospital, a $300M facility

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System on Jan. 6 opened Riverside Smithfield Hospital — its fifth acute care hospital and the first for Isle of Wight County and surrounding communities.

The $300 million, 200,000-square-foot hospital is in Smithfield, Va. It includes 50 inpatient beds, a 24/7 full-service emergency department, advanced surgical suites, an intensive care unit, diagnostic imaging services and a medical/surgical unit.

The hospital is part of Riverside Health’s long-term investment in expanding high-quality, patient-centered care across the region. Previously, Isle of Wight residents had to travel outside their community to access many essential medical services, according to the health system.

“This day has been years in the making, and we could not be more grateful to the community,” Jessica Macalino, president of Riverside Smithfield Hospital, said in a Jan. 6 news release. “Many of our team members live, and now work, in this community and it is such an honor to now be able to make a difference for our neighbors.”

Riverside Health said the hospital was designed to serve a medically underserved population and to strengthen the region’s long-term healthcare infrastructure.

“This is more than the opening of a new hospital, it is an investment in the health and vitality of Isle of Wight and the surrounding communities,” Mike Dacey, MD, president and CEO of Riverside Health, said in an earlier news release. “We are honored to deliver high-quality, compassionate care in a setting that is both close to home and designed for the future of medicine.”