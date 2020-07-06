Tower Health to open 3 more urgent care locations

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health plans to open three more urgent care locations in Pennsylvania this summer.

With the addition of the three locations, Tower Health will have a network of 25 urgent care clinics.

The clinics will be in North Coventry Township, South Heidelberg Township and Caln Township and are slated to open July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3, respectively.

The facilities will be open year-round and offer walk-in care.

"Urgent care is an essential link in our continuum of care that connects patients to a physician if they do not have a primary care doctor or their doctor is not available," said Clint Matthews, president and CEO of Tower Health.

