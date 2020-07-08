MultiCare to build $300M children's hospital

MultiCare Health System, an eight-hospital system based in Tacoma, Wash., will begin construction next year on a new children's hospital.

The health system said Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma will move out of the building it shares with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and into its own building. The $300 million project is expected to be completed in 2024, according to The News Tribune.

The hospital will feature 82 private rooms, 10 operating rooms, a pediatric intensive care unit, an interventional cardiology and radiology suite, an infusion center, and endoscopy, lab and pharmacy services.

"We believe every child deserves uncompromising care so that they reach their goals," Jeff Poltawsky, president and market Leader at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital & Health Network, said in a news release. "And this new hospital will help us deliver on that promise."

