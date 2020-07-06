HCA invests $500M in Tennessee hospital expansion

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has invested $500 million into upgrading and expanding TriStar Medical Center in Nashville, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

TriStar Skyline is the only level 2 trauma center in Middle Tennessee, and 40 percent of its patients are transferred from other hospitals in Tennessee and Kentucky. In 2019, TriStar Skyline had to deny more than 500 transfer requests from other hospitals because the facility was full.

The expansion projects, completed just months before the COVID-19 pandemic, equipped the hospital with 54 additional intensive care unit beds, 24 new emergency department beds and a third helipad, according to the report.

"The new capacity was desperately needed," TriStar Skyline CEO Dustin Greene told the Nashville Business Journal. "Skyline has evolved over the years to not just serve the immediate community but has developed really high-end clinical services to care for an expanded region."

