Shuttered Missouri hospital to be replaced with $25M facility

Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Mo., will be demolished and replaced with a new 49-bed hospital, according to Missourinet.

Main Street HealthVentures, a Billionaires Funding Group affiliate, announced plans in May to renovate the shuttered facility. It has now decided to tear down the hospital and build a $25 million replacement, which will make it easier to meet safety code requirements, officials told Missourinet.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System closed Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center, a 116-bed hospital, in June 2018. The hospital opened in 1951, according to KAIT.

More articles on capital projects:

Bon Secours infuses $50M into hospital upgrade

10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

City of Hope buys site for $1B cancer hospital, research center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.