Northwell plans $460M expansion of Southside Hospital

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health plans to invest $460 million into an expansion of its Southside Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y., according to Crain's New York Business.

The expansion at the Southside Hospital includes building a 180,000-square-foot, six-story inpatient pavilion.



The pavilion will house a new lobby, 365 beds, six operating rooms and space for procedure prep and post-procedure recovery. The expansion will increase the hospital's bed count by 20 percent, according to Crain's.

The system has filed a certificate of need application for the building. It will need approval from New York regulators.

