Piedmont Atlanta Hospital opens tower 17 days early

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital opened its Marcus Tower this week, 17 days ahead of schedule.

The early opening is part of Piedmont's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will add capacity and beds to Georgia's healthcare infrastructure.

"Our mission as a nonprofit healthcare system is to serve patients in our communities, and the new Marcus Tower will incorporate the latest technology and larger patient rooms to provide for enhanced care, among numerous other benefits," Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown said. "Opening the tower early will help to meet the needs of our communities – and all Georgians — and provide the highest quality of care possible."

On July 15, patients from the third floor of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital's main building were moved into the new tower.

