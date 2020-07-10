Encompass Health buys land for rehab hospital in Florida

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health purchased a plot of land in St. Augustine, Fla., to build a new hospital, the company announced July 10.

Encompass said it will use the land to develop a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

"This new, state-of-the-art hospital will help meet a growing need for intensive physical rehabilitative services in the St. Augustine area," said Linda Wilder, president of Encompass Health's southeast region.



Encompass operates 136 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospices in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

More articles on capital projects:

7 hospitals buying land for expansions

Tower Health to open 3 more urgent care locations

New York City hospital expansion delayed by COVID-19



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.