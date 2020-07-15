UHS plans 40-acre campus, hospital in Nevada

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Service plans to develop a 40-acre healthcare campus in Henderson, Nev., according to The Las Vegas Review Journal.

Plans for the new campus call for building a 550,000-square-foot hospital, 250,000-square-foot medical office and two, four-story parking structures.

The company expects to start construction next year and finish in 2035.

The campus is near the new practice facility for the Los Angeles Raiders football team..

UHS operates in Nevada as Valley Health System.

