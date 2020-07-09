Bon Secours seeks to triple bed count at Virginia hospital

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health is seeking approval to add 67,000 square feet and triple the bed count at its hospital in Suffolk, Va., according to Virginia Business.

The health system is looking to add 36 beds to Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, which would bring the total bed count to 54.

The proposal includes adding 16 medical/surgical beds, 12 beds for obstetrics and neonatal services and up to eight intensive care beds. It also calls for relocating the hospital's emergency department, adding sterile processing space and creating a new waiting room.

The proposed expansion is estimated to cost $115.7 million, according to the report.

Bon Secours said the pandemic highlighted the need for more inpatient beds in the area.

The project needs approval from Virginia regulators.

More articles on capital projects:

HCA invests $500M in Tennessee hospital expansion

WVU Medicine opens small hospital in West Virginia

7 hospitals buying land for expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.